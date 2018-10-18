× Suspect Arrested in Connection With Man Found Fatally Stabbed in Anaheim Parking Lot

A suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a man found fatally stabbed in an Anaheim parking lot two days before, officials said.

Daniel Perez, a 38-year-old Stanton resident, was taken into custody at a motel in Stanton, Anaheim police said in a news release.

Perez was acquainted with 39-year-old Anaheim resident Raymond Tovar, whose body was found just before 1 a.m. in a strip mall at 2877 W. Lincoln Ave., according to investigators.

Detectives said they are not releasing the motive for the crime.

Authorities also have not said whether they believe Tovar was attacked in the parking lot or had been taken there after being stabbed elsewhere.

He had been stabbed at least once, officials said.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead after being transported to a nearby hospital.

Police have not revealed what evidence tied Perez to the crime.

The suspect was being held at the Anaheim Detention Facility on $1 million bail.

The case remains under investigation.

33.832847 -117.988381