The News Director’s Office: Chris Schauble, KTLA 5 Morning News Anchor

Chris Schauble joins the podcast to chat about some of his career highlights, including the emotional search for his birth parents. He also talks about competing in Iron Man competitions, fatherhood, and more.
Episode quote
“Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering.”
– Yoda
Related show links:
- Reading List: To Kill A Mockingbird by Harper Lee
- Chris Schauble on social media: Twitter
Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS
Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram
Bobby on social media: Instagram
About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams