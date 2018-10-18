The News Director’s Office: Chris Schauble, KTLA 5 Morning News Anchor

Chris Schauble joins the podcast to chat about some of his career highlights, including the emotional search for his birth parents. He also talks about competing in Iron Man competitions, fatherhood, and more.

