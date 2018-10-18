A woman is speaking out after she says her $1,200 Louis Vuitton wallet was stolen from her purse while she was dining at a Glendale restaurant on Monday, and the thief immediately began spending thousands of dollars on her credit cards. Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Oct. 18, 2018.
Victim Speaks Out About Caught-on-Video Wallet Snatching at Glendale Restaurant
