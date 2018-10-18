Video Shows O.C. Deputy Repeatedly Punch Man Being Arrested; Officer Alleges He Was Assaulted

An Orange County Sheriff’s Department dashcam video shows a deputy repeatedly punching a motorist in the face while arresting him for misdemeanor public intoxication earlier this year, an action the man’s attorney calls excessive force.

Mohamed Sayem is facing a felony resisting arrest charge over a confrontation with Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies Michael Devitt and Eric Ota that turned violent in the early hours of Aug 19. He has pleaded not guilty, according to court records.

Devitt claimed in an incident report and in an interview with his supervisor following the scuffle that Sayem assaulted him after the deputies found him intoxicated in his Jeep in a Stanton parking lot. Devitt’s accounts of the incident are contradicted by footage recorded on police dashboard cameras, Assistant Public Defender Scott Sanders alleges in a motion seeking the deputies personnel files.

The Sheriff’s Department did not immediately provide a comment. Neither Devitt nor Ota could be reached.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.