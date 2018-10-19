African Twilight at Bowers Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Santa Ana at the Bowers Museum to see the new exhibition AFRICAN TWILIGHT: VANISHING RITUALS & CEREMONIES. The exhibit is described as “a celebration of Africa’s artistry and boundless creativity captured by artists Carol Beckwith and Angela Fisher."

In addition to the exhibition, artists Carol Beckwith and Angela Fisher, the world-renowned photographers, will be at the Bowers Saturday, October 27th, 2018, from 1:30pm to 3:00pm to celebrate the release of their exhibition catalog with another fascinating talk and book launch!

African Twilight is a two-volume set featuring 750 vibrant color photographs that expand upon the exhibition images and reveal even more insight into the deepest reaches of Africa. There will be a book signing following their lecture.: African Twilight Lecture and National Book Launch with Carol Beckwith and Angela Fisher, Saturday, October 27th, 2018, from 1:30pm to 3:00pm.

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana, CA 92706

(714) 567-3600

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com