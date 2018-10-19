× Amtrak Train Fatally Strikes Pedestrian in Van Nuys, Leaving 100 Passengers Stuck Aboard as Officials Investigate

An Amtrak train traveling through the Van Nuys area struck and killed a pedestrian early Friday evening, leaving the 100 or so passengers on the train stuck as officials investigated the scene, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

The train was going westbound when it hit a man crossing the tracks near the 15000 block of West Cabrito Road just after 4 p.m., authorities said.

“Inattention” on behalf of the pedestrian was believed to be a possible cause of the deadly crash, said LAPD Officer Mark Guaraeo, citing witness accounts of the crash.

“You would think that you could see a train coming from far way,” he said, while noting that’s not always the case.

“They can sneak up on you,” he said. “And they’re big and they’re fast.”

No passengers on the train were injured, officials said.

Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department and Amtrak are working to reopen the tracks, but in the meantime, the train will remain parked there with about 100 passengers aboard, the officer said.

“The train’s going to be parked here for some time,” he said, giving no set time for an expected reopening. He also said Amtrak was working to get another train over to pick up the stranded passengers.

The age and identity of the victim has not been released by police and he was believed to be alone at the time of the crash.