Baby Trump Balloon Makes L.A. Stop Outside Convention Center

The giant Donald Trump baby balloon is making its West Coast debut in downtown Los Angeles Friday.

The balloon, which was made famous during a protest in London over the summer, hovered near commuters traveling on the 10/110 Freeway interchange just outside of the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The Convention Center is hosting Politicon's "Unconventional Political Convention" this weekend.

Politicon advertises the event as "bringing together Republicans, Democrats and others of all political stripes for a weekend of intelligent, controversial, entertaining and humorous discussions," on its website.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the inflated balloon next to the Convention Center at 8 a.m.