Fall Menu at Maude With Celebrity Chef Curtis Stone

Celebrity Chef Curtis Stone joined us live with a taste of the fall menu at Maude. The fall menu at Maude is inspired by the team’s trip to the Piedmont region of Italy.

Maude is located at:

212 S Beverly Drive

Beverly Hills, CA 90212

For more info, you can go to their website.

Curtis also talked about his charity work with AdoptTogether. For more info on AdoptTogether including how you can donate, you can click here. To buy tickets to the Family Meal at Gwen Butcher Shop and Restaurant on November 11 to support AdoptTogether you can click here.