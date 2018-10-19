Fire Officials On Alert Amid Southern California Red Flag Warning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Firefighters have knocked down several small brushfires as Santa Ana winds bring gusty, dry and warm conditions to Southern California.

Los Angeles County firefighters in Malibu stopped a fire at 3 acres early Friday and Los Angeles firefighters held a vegetation blaze near Dodger Stadium to an acre overnight.

An earlier blaze near the foothill communities of Irwindale and Duarte was stopped with the help of a Firehawk helicopter.

The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings for fire danger across a swath of Southern California through 10 p.m.

While not as severe as winds that hit California on Monday and Tuesday, forecasters say some gusts could hit 45 mph.

W/ rising temps & low humidity Firefighters would like to remind the public to be vigilant! This dangerous combo w/Santa Ana winds can be recipe for a wildfire. We are staffing 2 Strike Teams and 24 Patrols. #Readysetgo #lacountyfire #SeeSomethingSaySomething pic.twitter.com/j6kdl8jis7 — LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) October 19, 2018

