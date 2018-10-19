Juvenile Girl Shot in Adelanto; Multiple People Detained: Sheriff’s Officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities were investigating after a juvenile girl was shot in a residential area on the south side of Adelanto on Friday, officials said.

The incident was reported at about 6:20 p.m. in the 11400 block of Villa Street, said Cindy Bachman, a public information officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The reporting party told deputies the girl was shot in the foot and was in front of a home.

"A couple of people" were subsequently detained, Bachman said, adding that one was being escorted to a juvenile detention center. She did not say whether the individuals were being considered suspects.

Investigators are now looking into whether the juveniles know each other, and what led up to the gunfire.

No information was released on the victim's condition, and Bachman did not say whether she was hospitalized.

The investigation remained active Friday night, and no further details were immediately available.

KTLA's Matt Phillips contributed to this report.