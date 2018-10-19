× Knott’s Berry Farm Will Offer Free Admission to Active Military Personnel, Veterans as ‘Tribute Days’ Return

Knott’s Berry Farm is thanking active military members and veterans by offering free admission on select dates in November and December as part of its annual Military Tribute Days.

From Nov. 1 to Nov 15, and Nov. 26 to Dec. 21, those who show their military I.D. card or DD214 at the front gate can enjoy free admission for themselves and a guest to the Buena Park theme park, according to Knott’s Berry Farm’s website.

Up to 6 additional tickets can also be purchased at a discounted rate on those same dates. From Nov. 1 to 15, tickets will cost $45 each, and from Nov. 26 to Dec. 21 it’s $45 apiece.

The tickets can be bought at any Knott’s ticket booth.

Spouses of deployed service members can also get in for free and purchase up to six discounted tickets by showing deployment papers.

Additionally, Knott’s also offers military discounts every day of the year, according to the website.

Full details can be found here.