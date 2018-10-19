Mega Millions Jackpot Hit $1 Billion Ahead of Friday Night’s Drawing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $1 billion ahead of Friday's night drawing, marking just the second time in U.S. lottery that a prize has reached the billion-dollar level.

The California Lottery announced the increase on Friday morning.

Tonight's #MegaMillions jackpot has just increased to $1 BILLION!!!!!!!!!! — California Lottery (@calottery) October 19, 2018

The jackpot initially rolled over to $868 million after no tickets matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball in Tuesday's game and has been climbing ever since.

Only once in U.S. lottery history has the grand prize soared above $1 billion, and that was back in 2016 when three winners -- including a couple in Chino Hills -- split an approximately $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot.

At $1 billion, ticket holders will still be vying for the second largest lottery jackpot of all time in the country.

And anyone who wins would also have the option to take a lump sum payout of $565 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

The prize has continued to grow steadily since July 24, which is the last time any ticket matched all six numbers. The jackpot in that draw was worth $543 million.

Although no one won the grand prize in the last drawing, nine people -- including two in California -- matched five numbers to win million-dollar prizes. Of those, a winner in Texas has a ticket worth $5 million because it included the optional Megaplier, according to a Mega Millions news release.

Friday's draw, meanwhile, will take place at 8 p.m.

And for those feeling especially lucky, another massive lottery prize will be on the line Saturday night. That's because Powerball's estimated jackpot is at $470 million, with the opportunity to increase more ahead of its next drawing Saturday night.

Tickets for the Mega Millions drawing can be purchased up to 15 minutes ahead of the drawing. In California, they can be bought at any of the state's 23,000 participating retailers.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video