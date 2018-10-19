× O.C. Surgeon, Girlfriend Charged With Drugging and Sexually Assaulting Women Now Face Civil Lawsuit

One of seven women a Newport Beach surgeon is charged with drugging and raping filed a civil lawsuit this week against the doctor and his girlfriend, alleging the couple assaulted her in 2016.

The woman is seeking unspecified damages from Dr. Grant Robicheaux, 38, once dubbed Orange County’s most eligible bachelor, and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley, 31, based on accusations that they prevented her from leaving their Newport Beach home and touched her without consent, according to court documents.

On Wednesday, Robicheaux and Riley were charged with additional assaults, and Orange County Superior Court Judge Gregory W. Jones also prohibited Robicheaux from practicing medicine as a condition of his bail. That order was affirmed by the Medical Board of California, which restricted his license until after his trial.

The plaintiff in the lawsuit says she was in her mid-30s when she was introduced to the couple through a mutual acquaintance at a Halloween party in 2016. Prosecutors say the couple drugged the woman’s drink with GHB and raped her in the bedroom of their home.

