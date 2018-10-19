× Driver Suspected in Fatal Santa Ana Hit-and-Run Turns Himself In

A driver suspected of fatally striking a man in Santa Ana and then fleeing the scene is in custody Friday morning.

The incident occurred about 6 a.m. near the intersection of South Bristol Street and West Warner Avenue, Santa Ana Police Department Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.

A witness told police the victim was lying in the street next to a blanket when a car screeched nearly hit him. She said the man sat up but then lay back down as the car drove away.

That’s when a second car came by and ran over the man, according to the witness.

The car stopped about 50 yards away but then continued northbound, Bertagna said.

The unidentified victim, described only as a black man in his 20s or 30s, died at the scene.

The driver of the second car apparently went home then called police about an hour after the crash to report that he may have run someone over, Bertagna said. The suspected driver, who is in custody, said he had left the scene because he panicked.

Police initially said the victim had been struck by two vehicles but later indicated only one driver was involved in the hit-and-run.