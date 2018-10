Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Navy veteran Willie Blackmon, 94, was honored with six awards — including three medals and one ribbon — that he earned for his service during World War II but never received during a halftime ceremony at George Washington Preparatory High School's homecoming game Friday. Congresswoman Maxine Waters was on hand him to present him with the awards, which her office helped secure.

Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Oct. 19, 2018.