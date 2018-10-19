× Deputy Who Fatally Shot Woman Accused of Assault at Victorville Used Car Lot Not Placed on Leave

Authorities have identified the deputy who shot and killed a woman after her anger over the condition of a car she was recently sold escalated into an assault investigation at a car dealership in Victorville earlier this month.

Deputy Jaime Pulido opened fire on 36-year-old Helendale resident Lajuana Phillips after she allegedly drove her car toward him while trying to flee the lot in the Oct. 2 incident, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The deputy has not been placed on administrative leave, said Cindy Bachman, a public information officer for the department.

Pulido is assigned to the department’s Victorville Station and has been on the force about 2 and a half years.

Bachman said she didn’t have any information that he had been involved in other shootings.

The violent confrontation unfolded after Phillips went to a used car lot on the 14000 block of Seventh Street to complain a car she bought there was a lemon, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Another patron at the dealership told authorities Phillips punched her husband in the face, and that she subsequently began fighting with another person. Other witnesses said the suspect was so enraged at employees there that she threatened to kill them.

Pulido was the only deputy who responded to the scene.

He determined Phillips had an active misdemeanor warrant for allegedly driving with a suspended license in West Covina, and the suspect allegedly became uncooperative after he brought up her warrant.

After Phillips got into her car, Pulido deployed pepper spray in an attempt to force her out, officials said. But authorities say at that point, she began driving toward the deputy, who opened fire on her.

Video from the scene shows a white Mercedes-Benz hatchback with its front windows shot out sitting in the street outside the car lot, apparently having come to a halt in the process of driving away.

The Sheriff’s Department has not said how many times Pulido fired his weapon, or how many times Phillips was struck.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pulido was not hurt, and the man Phillips was accused of assaulting declined medical treatment.

Sheriff’s detectives are continuing to investigate the fatal use of force.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Eric Dyberg or Sgt. Jerry Davenport at 909-387-3589. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-782-7463 or www.WeTip.com.