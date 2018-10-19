Gunman Caught on Video Opening Fire on Couple Outside Santa Ana Restaurant; 4 Suspects Sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four suspects remain at large after a gunman was caught on surveillance video shooting at a couple outside a diner in Santa Ana late last month, wounding a woman, authorities said Friday.

The incident occurred Sept. 28, after the boyfriend and girlfriend went to eat at the Norms restaurant on the corner of 17th and Main streets around 4:15 a.m., said Santa Ana Police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

After the pair parked in the lot behind the eatery, a man in the nearby car began shouting at the boyfriend, Bertagna said.

The boyfriend walked over to confront the man, officials said. While they were speaking, the gunman walked up from behind and fires a round at the boyfriend, the surveillance footage shows.

The boyfriend was not struck. But then, the first man he had walked over to confront punches the boyfriend, knocking him to the ground.

After that, the couple tries to walk away from the altercation, but the shooter fires a few more rounds. They again miss the boyfriend, believed to be the intended target, but the girlfriend is struck in the foot.

Police are investigating the incident as an attempted murder.

"This could've gone a lot worse," Bertagna said. "How the suspect missed his intended target multiple times at such close range — our victim is extremely lucky."

In addition to the men being sought for shooting at the couple and assaulting the boyfriend, officials are searching for two women who were with them — one who was driving the car, and the other a passenger.

They were last seen fleeing the scene a 2011 to 2014 black, four-door Hyundai Sonata with unknown license plate numbers, authorities said. Investigators noted the car has a side-view mirror that lights up.

Police describe the gunman as a Latino man with a mustache in his late 20s to early 30s with multiple tattoos on his arms, chest and back. He measures around 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds and was seen wearing a black baseball cap and white tank top with black pants and black and white shoes, officials said.

The suspect car's driver was described as a heavy-set Latina woman with dark hair in her late 20s to early 30s.

Police did not provide a description of the male assault suspect, and all that can be made out in the grainy video is that he wore a T-shirt and shorts.

No description was given of the female passenger, either.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Cpl. Matt Lemmon at 714-245-8363 or mlemmon@santa-ana.org. Anonymous tips may be submitted via O.C. Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video