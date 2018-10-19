Suspects Caught on Video Smashing Glass Door to Break in to Valley Village Pizza Eatery

Posted 11:10 PM, October 19, 2018, by

The owner of a Valley Village pizza restaurant says hooded suspects have smashed through his business' front door three times in the last few years, and shared video of the most recent incident in September on Friday in hopes the men will be caught. Chris Wolfe reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Oct. 19, 2018.