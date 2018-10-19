USC Proposes $215 Million Settlement in Alleged Gynecologist Sex Abuse Case

Dr. George Tyndall is seen in an undated photo obtained from USC by the Los Angeles Times.

The University of Southern California has announced an agreement in principle for a $215 million class-action settlement of claims involving alleged sexual harassment and abuse by a gynecologist who treated students for many years.

USC Interim President Wanda Austin says in a statement Friday the agreement with plaintiffs’ lawyers will provide compensation ranging from $2,500 to $250,000 to women claiming they were abused.

Numerous women have claimed that they were abused by Dr. George Tyndall between 1988 and 2016.

Tyndall spent about three decades as a USC staff gynecologist before retiring last year after a USC investigation concluded there was evidence he sexually harassed students during physical examinations.

Tyndall has denied the allegations and has not been charged with a crime.

USC has denied accusations of a cover-up.

