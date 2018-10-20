× Body of Young Man Found Along Beach in Isla Vista

Detectives are investigating the death of a “college-age” man whose body was discovered along the beach in Isla Vista on Saturday morning, authorities said.

A passer-by first reported spotting the body about 9:30 a.m. near the surf line, just east of the Camino Del Sur beach access, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

The body was described as that of a “college-age” man, sheriff’s officials said. His identity was not released pending positive identification and notification of family.

The cause and circumstances of the death remained under investigation.

“Preliminary indications are that the death occurred recently and there are no obvious signs of foul play,” the statement said.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Santa Barbara sheriff’s Isla Vista Foot Patrol at 805-681-4179.