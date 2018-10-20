× Firefighters Make Quick Work of Brush Fire Along the 210 Freeway in Pasadena

A brush fire broke out Saturday afternoon near the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, affecting traffic on the 210, 710 and 134 freeways before firefighters got it under control, authorities said.

The fire was first reported just before 5 p.m., when it had consumed about two acres of brush along the eastbound side of the 210 Freeway, just west of the 710, Pasadena Fire Department and city officials said.

“Significant smoke was seen for several miles, including our officials at Rose Bowl,” Pasadena Fire Department spokeswoman Lisa Derderian said.

Firefighters called for backup and requested officials shut down the westbound 210 Freeway connector road to the southbound 710 Freeway, as well as the Walnut Street onramp to the westbound 210 Freeway and Fair Oaks Avenue onramp to the westbound 210 Freeway, according to CHP logs. The Sig Alert was cancelled just after 8 p.m.

Los Angeles County firefighting helicopters were summoned to help, fire officials said.

“Knockdown” was declared just after 5:40 p.m., Derderian said.

But firefighters remained on scene into the evening.

“They’ll be sifting through that vegetation for several hours to ensure n flare-ups,” Derderian said.

Authorities urged anyone planning to attend Saturday’s UCLA game at the Rose Bowl to allow extra travel time.

“The UCLA game is tonight at 7:30 p.m., so there was already heavy traffic in that area,” Derderian said.

Great job by the firefighters today from @PasadenaFD and @LACOFD. Thank you for your service to Pasadena, the LA Region and State of California. — Chief Washington (@PasadenaFDChief) October 21, 2018

