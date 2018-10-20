Burrous’ Bites: Sweet Dough Cafe in Rancho Cucamonga

Posted 5:00 PM, October 20, 2018, by

Have a craving for a cinnamon roll? Sweet Dough cafe in Rancho Cucamonga has dozens of varieties to satiate your sweet -- as well as savory -- tooth. Chris Burrous checks it out in this edition of Burrous' Bites. This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 5.