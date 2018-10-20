Firefighters Knock Down Blaze at Koreatown Apartment Building; No Injuries Reported

Some 100 firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze at an apartment building in Koreatown early Saturday.
The "stubborn fire" appeared to have ignited in the subfloor and walls of the four-story structure on 729 S. Normandie Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Firefighters arrived to visible light smoke at around 5:24 a.m., Capt. Erik Scott said. The flames turned out to have been hidden between the walls of the large, U-shaped building, running up from the basement toward the attic, the captain added.
Crews had to open up the walls as the fire spread, LAFD said. Residents were evacuated as a precaution after initially being asked to shelter in place.
Firefighters managed to knock down the fire in about 1 1/2 hours. No injuries were reported.
Just before 7 a.m., LAFD said firefighters had started going room to room to make sure smoke didn't remain in the units.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.