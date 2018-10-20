× Gunmen Sought in Ventura Liquor Store Robbery

Police are on the hunt for two masked gunmen who carried out a robbery at a Ventura liquor store on Saturday afternoon.

The heist unfolded about 1:40 p.m. at H & H Liquor, 1838 E. Main Street, the Ventura Police Department said in a written statement.

“(The robbers) approached the employee at the counter, pulled out their guns and demanded money,” the statement said. The worker handed over an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police described the robbers at two Latino men, both in their mid-20s and both wearing black ski masks covering the bottom portions of their faces.

One of the men wore a black jacket, tan pants, a black L.A. Dodgers hat and carried a semi-automatic handgun, police said. The other wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and sunglasses. He carried a revolver.

Both robbers were last seen driving east in a white, four-door compact car, officials added.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Ventura police at 805-339-4488.