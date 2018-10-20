Jessica Holmes Makes Levi a Burrito Bowl — But Did He Like It?

Posted 5:00 PM, October 20, 2018, by

Jessica Holmes made her son -- foodie-in-trainee Levi -- a burrito bowl, with lettuce, grilled chicken, black beans, red pepper, carrots, cheese and sour cream. But did he like it? This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 5.