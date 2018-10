Please enable Javascript to watch this video

e="xvbGJnZzE6TbqYvBiLc_OxLL8G2hDacX"]

Jessica Holmes got to sample the cuisine at BäcoShop, a fast casual restaurant in the heart of Culver City that serves up the Bäco -- a piece of homemade flatbread folded around fresh meats, seasonal vegetables and tasty sauces that was created nearly a decade ago by Chef Josef Centeno. This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 5.

BäcoShop is located at 9552 Washington Blvd. More information can be found here.