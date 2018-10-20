Jessie Day Shares Her Recipe for Delicious Milk and Cookie Cake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What could be a better treat than milk and cookies? How about milk and cookies -- in cake form. Jessie Daye's recipe combines all the classic flavors and more in her delicious milk and cookies cake. This is a web exclusive segment for KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 5.

You can find this recipe and more on Jessie Daye's website.

Ingredients for Cake

1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened

1/2 cup vegetable shortening

3 cups granulated sugar

5 eggs, room temperature

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup whole milk, room temperature

1/2 cup buttermilk, room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

18 full size Chipsahoy cookies

3 bags of mini Chipsahoy Cookies

Ingredients for Buttercream

1 1/2 cup unsalted butter (room temperature)

1 1/2 tablespoon vanilla extract

6 cups confectioners' sugar, sifted

6 tablespoons milk

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350º F and prepare four 9-inch round cake pans with nonstick baking spray. Lightly flour the pans after you spray them and knock out any excess flour.

2. In a stand mixer cream together butter and shortening until light and fluffy.

3. On low speed slowly add sugar one cup at a time, making sure to fully incorporate each cup before adding another.

4. Add eggs one at a time until completely combined.

5. In a separate medium bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

6. Pour both whole milk and buttermilk and vanilla into a measuring cup and whisk together with a fork. Add the wet mixture to the butter and shortening mixture until combined. Do not over mix.

7. Slowly add the dry ingredients a little at a time, until everything is combined. Scrape down sides and bottom of bowl, making sure everything is combined.

8. Evenly distribute cake batter between the 4 cake pans and place into oven. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick or cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove and allow to cool slightly in cake pans for about 5 minutes, then cool completely on a wire rack.

9. To prepare the buttercream, cream room temperature butter with a hand mixer.

10. Gradually beat in confectioners' sugar until fully incorporated.

11. Mix in vanilla extract.

12. Pour in milk and beat for an additional 3-4 minutes.

13. Place 18 regular sized Chipsahoy cookies in a Ziplock bag and crush the cookies. Set aside.

14. Place your first layer on your platter and spread buttercream frosting over the top. Sprinkle crushed cookies all over the layer and then place your second cake on top. Continue layering frosting and crushed cookies until you get to the final layer. On the top layer only use butter cream and continue to frost all of the sides of the cake.

15. Carefully press mini Chipsahoy cookies around the cake until it's complete.

TIP: If you notice some are falling off because your frosting is dry, simply dab the frosting with a damp papertowel.

This recipe was reprinted with permission.