Jessie Daye Shares Her Recipe for Eggless Cookie Dough Ice Cream Pie

Eggless cookie dough? Check. Ice cream? Check. Pie? Double check. Jessie Daye is mixing up all three to come with an incredibly tasty -- yet simple to make -- treat: Cookie dough ice cream pie. This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 5.

Find this recipe and more on Jessie Daye's website.

Cookie Dough Ingredients

6 tablespoons butter

1/3 cup dark brown sugar

1/8 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup flour

2-3 teaspoons milk

1/3 cup mini chocolate chips

Crust Ingredients

15-20 oreos

1/4 cup butter, melted

Filling Ingredients

1 8-ounce container frozen whipped topping (Cool Whip), thawed

1 quart vanilla ice cream, softened

Directions

1. First you are going to make the cookie dough. Cream the butter, sugar and dark brown sugar in a stand mixer or with a hand mixer.

2. Mix in the vanilla extract and combine.

3. Gradually add the flour and milk and mix thoroughly. Start with 2 teaspoons of milk and if it's still too dry, add the third teaspoon. The dough will be thick so use your hands to push it together.

4. Mix in the chocolate chips and roll the dough into little balls that are about 1/2 inch in diameter.

5. Freeze all of your tiny cookie dough balls on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

6. While the cookie dough freezes, we're going to make the crust. Pulse the oreos in the food processor.

7. Mix the oreo crumbs with the melted butter.

8. Press into the bottom of a greased 9 or 10 inch pie pan. Set in the freezer while you make the filling.

9. To make the filling use a large bowl and mix the Cool Whip and ice cream together until smooth and creamy. 10. Remove the cookie dough balls from the freezer and add 3/4 of them to the ice cream filling. Stir until combined and pour into prepared Oreo crust. Top with the remaining cookie dough balls and 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips.

11. Freeze for 4-6 hours. Remove from the freezer, slice, and serve.

This recipe is reprinted with permission.