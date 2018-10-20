Man Found Fatally Shot Inside Car in Rialto

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man died after he was found shot in a car along Foothill Boulevard in Rialto on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to a report of "shots fired" about 1:10 p.m. when they encountered the victim at Foothill Boulevard and Eucalyptus Avenue, the Rialto Police Department said in a written statement.

The victim's car ended up rear-ending another vehicle on Foothill Boulevard.

The wounded 47-year-old man was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

No information regarding a suspect description or a motive was available.

"Detectives are actively investigating all of the information known at this time," the statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rialto police Detective Travon Ricks at 909-421-7227, or by email at TRicks@Rialtopd.com.