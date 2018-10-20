Otium’s Chef Hollingsworth Demonstrates How to Make Garden Pesto Spaghetti Dish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica Holmes went into the kitchen of downtown L.A.'s Otium, where she got the opportunity to watch Executive Chef and Owner Tim Hollingsworth -- an alum of the world famous French Laundry restaurant in Yountville -- in action. He made Otium's delectable garden pesto, a pasta dish with spaghetti, tomato, pistachio and guanciale. This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 5.

Otium is located at 222 S. Hope St. More information can be found here.

Chef Hollingsworth's Recipe for Otium Garden Pesto with Spaghetti, Tomato, Pistachio, Guanciale

Ingredients:

Pesto Rigatoni with spaghetti

Tomato - cherry, cut in half, slightly sautéed with guanciale

Peas - picked , blanched

Pistachio - toasted garnish

Guanciale - diced

Garden Pesto (recipe below)

How to Make Garden Pesto

Ingredients:

2 bunches Basil (or other herbs/lettuces: arugula, spinach, kale)

1/2 cup Parmesan, grated

1/2 cup Almonds

2 Garlic Cloves, microplaned

1 1/2 cups Olive Oil

Salt, Pepper, Chili Flakes to taste

Combine all ingredients in a blender or food processor except for the olive oil. Pulse a few times. Stream in olive oil slowly, while continuing to blend. Save for use later

To Plate/Serve:

1 pound Spaghetti

Garden Pesto

2 cups Cherry Tomatoes, cut in half

2 cups Peas, blanched

2 cups Guanciale, diced

1 cup Pistachios, out of the shell and toasted

Directions:

-Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the spaghetti for about 8 minutes, or a few minutes shy of the packages instructions.

-Sautee diced guanciale in a medium sautee pan on medium to high heat, until it just begins to brown. Add in the tomatoes and continue to cook. for a few minutes. Add in peas and cook for another minute.

-When pasta is just at al dente, remove from water and add into sautee pan with tomatoes, guanciale, and peas. Top with pesto and mix, allowing the pasta to cook in the sauce for 1-2 minutes. If necessary, you can add some pasta water into the sautee pan.

-Plate and garnish with toasted pistachios.

This recipe is reprinted with permission.