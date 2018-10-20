Otium’s Tim Hollingsworth Cooks Up a Flavorful Cauliflower Dish for Jessica Holmes; Get the Recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tim Hollingsworth, the chef and owner behind Otium restaurant in downtown Los Angeles, shows Jessica Holmes that a few ingredients can help transform a simple cauliflower dish into something flavorful and fantastic. This is a web exclusive segment for KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 5.

Otium is located at 222 S. Hope St. More information can be found here.

Cauliflower with Grapes, Almond, Cilantro, Caper Vinaigrette

Cauliflower Recipe

Roasted Cauliflower

1 large head (about 1 1/2 pounds/720 grams) cauliflower, separated into large florets

Canola oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1. Preheat the oven to 400°F.

2. Toss the cauliflower florets with just enough oil to coat and season lightly with salt and pepper.

3. Arrange the florets on a rimmed baking sheet and roast until lightly browned in parts, about 20 minutes.

Sultana Puree

Makes about 3/4 cup

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup champagne vinegar

1/2 cup sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 cup (5 ounces/140 grams) sultanas

1. In a large saucepan, bring the water, vinegar, and sugar to a simmer and simmer until the sugar is dissolved. Add the sultanas and simmer for 10 minutes.

2. Remove the pan from the heat and cover it. Let stand until cool.

3. Drain the cooled sultanas, reserving the poaching liquid.

4. Puree the sultanas in a blender until completely smooth, adding only as much of the poaching liquid as needed to keep the mixture moving and to ensure that it is smooth. Set aside.

Caper Vinaigrette

Makes about 1 1/4 cups

7/8 cup water

3 1/2 teaspoons brine from jar of capers

5 teaspoons sugar

1 3/4 teaspoons kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon xanthan gum

4 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 (4-ounce) jar capers, drained and chopped

1. Place the water, caper brine, sugar, and salt in a blender.

2. Blend a few seconds until combined. Add the xantham gum through the feeder and blend a few seconds until well combined. With the motor running, add the oil in a slow, steady stream until the vinaigrette is emulsified.

3. Transfer the vinaigrette to a jar and add the chopped capers. Cover and shake to combine. Set aside until needed or store in the refrigerator for up to one week.

Almonds

Makes about 1/2 cup

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 cup (2 1/2 ounces/71 grams whole almonds, split lengthwise in half

Kosher salt

1. Heat the butter in a small saucepan over medium-low heat until it melts and becomes foamy. Increase the heat to medium and cook, swirling the pan occasionally, until the butter is medium-brown and smells toasty, about 5 minutes.

2. Strain the brown butter through a fine mesh strainer into a glass measuring cup or heatproof jar.

3. Pour the brown butter into a sauté pan and add the almonds. Cook over medium heat, gently stirring occasionally, until the almonds are brown and smell toasted. Add salt to taste. Remove from the heat and set aside.

To Plate/Serve:

Sultana Puree (above)

Roasted Cauliflower (above)

Caper Vinaigrette

10 each red and green grapes, quartered

Almonds (above)

Almond or extra virgin olive oil

Cilantro leaves

Fleur de sel

1. Pour the sultana puree on a large serving platter. Arrange the cauliflower on top. Pour over some caper vinaigrette.

2. Scatter over the grapes and almonds. Drizzle with some almond oil.

3. Garnish with cilantro and fleur de sel. Serve.

Recipe reprinted with permission.