San Bernardino Police Arrest 65 People in Citywide Gang Sweep

A citywide gang sweep led to dozens of arrests in San Bernardino, officials announced Friday.

San Bernardino police said they organized the five-hour operation that led to the arrest of 65 people, 30 of them involving alleged felony charges and the confiscation of marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin and other drugs, as well as six guns.

Most of them were documented gang members, according to the Police Department. A car chase and several foot pursuits occurred during the crackdown, the agency added.

A total of 80 officers—including some from the Rialto, Barstow and Ontario police departments, as well as county officials and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives—conducted the sweep, according to San Bernardino police.

Authorities provided no further details about the suspects and the nature of their arrests.