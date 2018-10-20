× Suspect Arrested in Fatal Redlands Stabbing

Police arrested a suspect Friday on suspicion of stabbing another man to death during an argument in a Redlands alleyway last week, authorities said.

Raymond Silva Ruiz, 41, of Redlands was booked on suspicion of murder in connection with the Oct. 13 stabbing death of 38-year-old Moises Belmontes of Redlands, the Redlands Police Department said in a written statement. He was taken into custody without a struggle during a traffic stop shortly before noon.

Investigators determined the two men became involved in an argument about 2:30 a.m. in an alley behind a strip mall at Orange Street and Lugonia Avenue, police said. The dispute became physical, and Ruiz pulled a knife.

“Ruiz stabbed Belmontes in the chest,” the statement said. “Belmontes ran from the scene and collapsed a block away on Alta Street.”

Redlands Fire Department paramedics pronounced Belmontes dead at the scene, according to San Bernardino County coroner’s records.

The investigation led detectives to obtain an arrest warrant for Ruiz on Friday morning.

Bail for Ruiz has been set at $1 million pending his arraignment hearing, scheduled Tuesday in San Bernardino County Superior Court.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Redlands police at 909-798-7681, ext. 1.