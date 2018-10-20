× Suspect Surrenders to Police Following Alleged Sexual Assault at UCLA Off-Campus Frat Party

A man sought by police in connection with an alleged sexual assault at an off-campus UCLA Fraternity Party earlier this month turned himself in to investigators Saturday, officials said.

Nima Bendavood, 21, surrendered to detectives at the UCLA Police Station, the UCLA Police Department said in a written statement. He is not a student at the university.

He’s been booked on suspicion of sexual assault.

Police released photos of the suspected attacker Thursday in hopes that the public could help in identifying him.

The incident took place between midnight and 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 12 at an off-campus fraternity party, according to a police bulletin.

“The victim reported that she was at a party in the 600 block of Garley Avenue when the suspect sexually assaulted her,” the bulletin said. The man then left.

Bendavood’s bail has been set at $100,000 pending his initial court appearance, scheduled Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact UCLA police Detective Bell at 310-825-9371, or the department’s anonymously tip line at 310-794-5824.

34.068547 -118.448967