10-Year-Old Boy Wounded in Pomona Drive-By Shooting

A drive-by shooting in a Pomona residential neighborhood left a 10-year-old boy wounded on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The gunfire took place about 2:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of Cornelia Street, Pomona Police Department Acting Lt. Brian Hagerty said in a written statement.

Officers were responding to multiple calls reporting the shooting when they learned that the young victim had been brought to a local emergency room with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said. Officials previously said the boy had been shot in the shoulder.

The boy was listed in stable condition, Hagerty said.

Investigators suspected the boy was struck by a stray bullet meant for someone else.

"It looks like the victim was not the intended target," Hagerty said. Police were looking into the possibility the attack was gang related.

No descriptions of the shooter or the involved vehicle were available.

Neighbors told KTLA many shots were fired.

"I heard about maybe 24 to 30 shots just going off," one neighbor said, adding that he thought the shots were fireworks until police cordoned off the street.

Another man who was in the neighborhood at the time said heard what he estimated to be 20 to 25 gunshots.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Pomona police at 909-620-2085. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.