2 Homes Destroyed in Fire at Ventura Apartments, Sending 4 People to the Hospital and Leaving 14 Displaced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two homes were completely destroyed in a fire at a Ventura apartment complex early Sunday that left four people injured and 15 residents displaced, fire officials said.

Two of those injured were left in critical condition as the blaze left more than $500,000 in damages and losses — an estimate that doesn't include four vehicles that went up in flames, according to the Ventura Fire Department.

Multiple calls reporting a fire at Cabrillo Village along Q Street in east Ventura came in to the department just before 1 a.m., officials said. When firefighters got the scene, they found a total of three housing units and four vehicles on fire, Fire Chief David Endaya said.

Two of the single-family units along Q Street were completely engulfed in flames, while a third home on R Street was also ablaze, Endaya said.

Launching an "aggressive attack" against the growing blaze, firefighters were able to extinguish it as police evacuated residents, he said. Everyone inside the second home that caught fire was able to escape quickly and safely, officials said.

Four people found with various injuries, two of them in critical condition, were taken to local hospitals for treatment, officials said. All four came from the same home.

The 15 people displaced by the fire were being assisted by the Red Cross, officials said after initially reporting that number as 14.

Since the homes at Cabrillo Village are close to one another, firefighters focussed their efforts on the main structures while ensuring the surrounding units didn't also catch fire, officials said. Power lines that run alongside a row of homes complicated those efforts, according to Ventura Fire.

Once the blaze was out, authorities determined two of the homes were a complete loss while a third unit suffered damage to the roof and attic, according to Endaya. The third one was described as being about 20 percent damaged.

Video of the scene showed homes completely covered in flames and later left charred, with skeletal remains of the units blackened and burned. Photos released by Ventura city fire officials showed a white pickup truck left with black and yellow burning and a scorched silver sedan with its windows completely gone.

About 41 firefighters were dispatched to the scene as Ventura, Oxnard and Ventura County Fire Departments all helped put out the blaze. Officials said eight ambulances, three truck companies, a light and air unit and fire investigator were all at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no other details have been released.