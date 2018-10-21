Authorities Investigate Deadly Motorcycle Crash in Huntington Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 28-year-old man riding a motorcycle crashed and died at the scene in Huntington Park during the early morning hours Sunday, according to police.

It's unclear whether other vehicles were involved, as police are still investigating whether it was possibly a hit-and-run, officials said.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene of a downed motorcyclist near Florence Avenue and Alameda Street in the South L.A. neighborhood of Huntington Park, in an area that runs just alongside the Florence-Firestone neighborhood. The crash happened around 2 a.m.

Video of the scene showed a motorcycle lying on the ground before being towed away along. A car was also seen being towed as officers investigated.

Lanes of Alameda Street in the 7000 block were shut down for several hours as authorities remained on scene.

The victim's identity and other details have not been released by police.