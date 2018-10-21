× Deputies Talk Distraught Man Down From Light Pole in La Puente

Deputies persuaded a distraught man to surrender and accept help after he climbed a light pole in front of La Puente City Hall on Sunday, where he remained perched for about two hours, authorities said.

The incident began about 9:45 a.m. in the 15900 block of Main Street, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. The man climbed a tree, then got onto the light standard, according to Capt. Tim Murakami.

Firefighters set up an airbag beneath the light pole and deputies called in a team specializing in mental health issues and crisis negotiation, Murakami said.

Officials used a crane with a basket affixed to the end to raise a deputy up to speak with the man, officials said. After about two hours, a deputy was able to persuade him to climb down via a fire ladder.

He was provided with mental health care, Murakami said.