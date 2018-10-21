Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, October 20th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday! There are LOTS OF EVENTS happening this glorious Saturday. If you have the time, enjoy more than just one event on the Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" list! Take a look!

CANstruction Long Beach

Landmark Square Building

The Lobby

111 West Ocean Avenue

Long Beach

CANstructionLongBeach.org

This is the last weekend to appreciate the art and construction of CANSTRUCTION LONG BEACH in the lobby of the Long Beach Landmark Square Building. Volunteer architectural and engineering firms are responsible for these unique can good masterpieces that will be donated to the non-profit organization FOOD FINDERS, which works to bridge the hunger gap throughout Southern California.

The Los Angeles Ultimate Women’s Expo

Los Angeles Convention Center

Downtown Los Angeles

http://www.lawomensexpo.com

Actress Kim Fields; comedian, author and actress Loni Love, and Emily Simpson of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” are among the speakers you can meet at the Los Angeles Ultimate Women’s Expo at the Los Angeles Convention, an expo described as the nation’s largest women’s expo.

Best Friends Strut Your Mutt

Exposition Park

Los Angeles

support.bestfriends.org

Join thousands of animal lovers for STRUTT YOUR MUTT at Exposition Park in Los Angeles. The walk in the park is a fundraiser for local animal welfare organizations. There will be fun activities for your dog and the entire family, from yoga to pawdicures to tattoos, plus LA's hottest food trucks. Join a team, form a team, or participate as an individual for just $15 at http://www.strutyourmutt.org.

The Great Pacific Air Show

Huntington Beach

pacificairshow.com

Described as the largest air show in the United States, THE GREAT PACIFIC AIRSHOW takes place above beautiful Huntington Beach. Among the performers, the United States

Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Team.

For show times and ticket information, take a the pacificairshow.com website.

Micro Car Show

Automobile Driving Museum

610 Lairport Street

El Segundo

310 909 0950

http://www.The ADM.org

These are known as microcars and minicars for which there are actual show around the country. Well, this Saturday, the Automobile Driving Museum in El Segundo is hosting its own MICRO AND MINI CAR SHOW, where we can learn that these tiny rides were popular after World War Two due to war damaged economies and the price of fuel. For show hours and admission information take a look at the website – theadm.org.

13th Annual Los Angeles Archives Bazaar

Doheny Memorial Library

3550 Trousdale Parkway

Los Angeles

213 740 2924

libraries.usc.edu

History lovers will love this. It’s the 13th ANNUAL LOS ANGELES ARCHIVES BAZAAR at Doheny Memorial Library. Here you will find a wealth of interesting stories, incidents and artifacts that have existed throughout the history of Los Angeles contributing to the city becoming what it is today. This event is free and open for the public to attend.

Women in WWII: 1938-1946

Saturday, October 20, 2018, 10am–12 Noon

Planes of Fame Air Museum

14998 Cal Aero Drive

Chino

Planesoffame.org

The world was at war! America was sending its able-bodied men to fight on fronts across the globe. This created a massive manpower shortage in virtually all aspects of life.

With the demands for increased production and new war-related responsibilities added to the normal day-to-day civilian enterprises, the government had only one place to turn for help – America’s women.

From the initial ramp-up to war beginning in 1938 until war’s end, over 19 million women – of all races, creeds, and colors, answered the call. Some worked the factories, others assumed male-dominated civilian jobs, and still others joined the armed forces to serve a variety of duties. And for all women, those working and those maintaining a household, there were sacrifices to be made.

Planes of Fame Air Museum (Chino, CA) presents a special event on Saturday, October 20, 2018, entitled, “Women in World War II: 1938 - 1946.” This presentation is the final part of our three-part series of special events that examined unique aspects of the Second World War (the first was the “History of the Cal-Aero Flight Academy,” the second was our “Aircraft Production in Southern California”). Museum doors open at 9:00am. The Museum is open to the Public, General Admission is $15; for children 11 yrs and under, admission is $6. ages 4 and under are FREE! (excludes special events) FREE admission for Planes of Fame Members!

Female members of the Education Programs team will provide an up-close look at the many roles women played during World War II in helping to achieve victory. From their experiences in the workplace to their duties in the military and in particular, the aviation roles women played, this presentation will tell one of the “lost” chapters of the Second World War, a chapter that everyone – men, women, and young people – should learn and appreciate. Also joining us will be several United States Marine Corps Women Reserve (Aviation Women's Reserve Squadron 7) reenactors who will present the critical roles that women Marines played in the war. This year marks the 100th anniversary of Women in the Marines and the 75th anniversary of Women Marines participating in WWII.

Photo Ark: One Man’s Quest to Document the World’s Animals

Annenberg Space for Photography

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

213 403 3000

annenbergphotospace.org

This is THE PHOTO ARK produced by National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore. His incredible project to shoot studio-quality portraits of every species living in the world’s zoos and wildlife sanctuaries, including mammals, reptiles, birds, fish, amphibians, and even insects is on display at the Annenberg Space for Photography in Century City. His goal is to inspire people not only to care, but also to help protect animals from extinction before it’s too late. This exhibition is free.

College Fest 2018

9am to Noon

LA Valley College

5800 Fulton Avenue

Valley Glen

http://www.thevillagenation.org

Families are invited to navigate important resources in order to apply for college and to have a successful academic career.

Preservation Alert!!!

Church of the Epiphany

One of L.A.’s Historic Treasures

Vote Now Through Friday October 26th to Win $150K Repair & Restoration Grant

http://voteyourmainstreet.org/los-angeles

One of L.A.'s historic treasures, the Church of the Epiphany has served its Lincoln Heights community for more than 125 years. Now it needs our help to win much-needed grant funds for repair and restoration. It's the only site in Southern California competing in the nationwide Partners in Preservation competition. Show your L.A. pride, and help Epiphany raise up to $150K, just by voting online every day through Oct. 26. Vote at

http://voteyourmainstreet.org/los-angeles

Learn more (including how to get daily voting reminders) at http://voteepiphany.org

Long Beach Zombie Fest 2018

Rainbow Lagoon Park

295 East Shoreline Drive

Long Beach

http://www.longbeachzombiefest.com

Hornblower’s 1st Annual Dogs on Deck in the Marina Cruise

Hornblower Cruises

13755 Fiji Way

Marina del Rey

http://www.hornblower.com

20th Anniversary of Aquarium of the Pacific

New Exhibitions! New Information! New Facility!

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

http://www.aquariumofpacific.org

Underwood’s 21st Annual Fall Harvest Festival

3370 Sunset Valley Road

Moorpark

805 529 3690

Underwoodfamilyfarms.com

Fall family fun is happening at the 21st Annual Fall Harvest Festival at Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark. Proceeds from the event benefit various Ventura County charity organizations.

3rd Annual Fire It Up! BBQ Competition @ Noon

Firefighters First Credit Union

815 Colorado Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.fireitupbbq.org

The Fire It Up! BBQ Competition is back with firefighters competing for the title of “Best BBQ.” This fun community event features a BBQ competition between local firefighter teams, free admission, a live band, DJ, vendors, special guests, and activities for kids!

Fire Station 90 Appreciation Day

South El Monte City Hall

1415 Santa Anita Avenue

South El Monte

The community is invited to attend the City of South El Monte’s annual Fire Station 90 Appreciation Day on Saturday, October 20, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The festivities will include a free breakfast, fire safety demonstrations, games and crafts for children, and other fun activities.

The annual event is held for the City of South El Monte and community members to showcase their support and appreciation to our local heroic firefighters who dedicate their lives to protect lives and properties in South El Monte.

Pink Saves Free Mobile Mammogram Screenings at 9:30am

Citadel Outlets

http://www.pinksaves.com

In light of National Mammography Day on Friday, October 19, Citadel Outlets will have mobile mammogram trucks on-site to conduct free screenings. The trucks will be on-site starting on Friday, October 19 until Sunday, October 21 from 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. each day.

Registration will be available at http://www.pinksaves.com; however, walk-ups are welcome. Susan G. Komen representatives will be present to provide education, support and on-going services for all participants. A Supporter’s Lounge with TVs, snacks and beverages will be available for those waiting for loved ones to complete their mobile mammograms.

Beverly Hills artshow

Beverly Gardens Park, along four blocks of Santa Monica Boulevard, from Rodeo Drive to Rexford Drive.

310 285-6830

http://www.beverlyhills.org/artshow

For more than 45 years, the City of Beverly Hills has hosted one of Southern California’s most successful art events. In 2016, the Art Fair Source Book listed the Beverly Hills Art Show in the Top 25 Ranking for fine art sales.

The Beverly Hills Art Show brings more than 40,000 art enthusiasts from all over Southern California and beyond to see and purchase the works of 250 outstanding local and national artists. You will see a large selection of paintings, watercolors, sculptures, photography, mixed media, ceramics, glass, jewelry, drawings and printmaking.

The event features artistic demonstrations, musical performances, children and family art projects, fine cuisine, popular food trucks and a beer and wine garden under the trees.

A special show feature called “Making Faces” will highlight artists’ works representing portrait-style artwork. Clovis Blackwell, who won First Place in Drawing and Printmaking, and Best of Show in the previous Art Show, will exhibit his works in the special feature category

The 2018 artSHOW sponsors and media partners include: Engel & Volkers, Odwalla, Blank Espresso, the LA Weekly, the Los Angeles Art Association, Fabrik Magazine, LA Art Party, Yelp, and the Beverly Hills Conference and Visitor’s Bureau. Food and Beverage support come from Stella Artois and Hint Water. The show’s charitable partner is Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, and its sister organization, Healing Art with Kids.

Convenient parking for the Art Show is located directly across from the show grounds. A map of the City’s public parking structures can be found at

http://www.beverlyhills.org/parking.

EarthFestLA 2018

Media Park

Culver City

http://www.earthfestla.org

Now in its 10th successful year of bringing citizens together in unity and community to celebrate the beautiful planet we call home, EarthFest Los Angeles 2018 is the City of Angels' premier musical, creative, and activist-oriented festival for those interested in healthy lifestyles, sustainable living, and the many important, wide-ranging environmental and socioeconomic issues facing Mother Earth today.

Carnival Encino

Our Lady of Grace Church & School

Encino

http://www.carnivalencino.com

CARNIVAL ENCINO is a community event at Our Lady of Grace Church & School in Encino. Enjoy carnival rides, games, food, a silent auction, and live entertainment all weekend. There’s a “Casino Night” Saturday and a “Haunted Maze” throughout the weekend.

The Los Angeles Times THE TASTE

The Met

Costa Mesa

extras.latimes.com/taste

Join the Los Angeles Times at The MET in Costa Mesa for amazing food, wine, spirits and chef experiences, plus unique culinary pop-ups and collaborations. Dozens of hand-picked showcase our region's rich and diverse culinary scene by serving their best!

Taste of Soul 2018

Crenshaw Boulevard Between Stocker Street & Rodeo Road

Los Angeles

http://www.tasteofsoul.org

And, there’s the TASTE OF SOUL, the largest family festival in Southern California. We’re invited to enjoy a wide variety of soul food as well as entertainment and important community information that lines Crenshaw Boulevard between Stocker Street and Rodeo Road in Los Angeles. A listing of all of the fun can be found at http://www.tasteofsoul.org

Make it a “TASTY” weekend. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

