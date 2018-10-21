Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, October 21st, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday! There is so much going on I can barely keep up! In any event, here are a few Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions. Take a look!

-0-

The Los Angeles Ultimate Women’s Expo

Los Angeles Convention Center

Downtown Los Angeles

http://www.lawomensexpo.com

Actress Kim Fields; comedian, author and actress Loni Love, and Emily Simpson of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” are among the speakers you can meet at the Los Angeles Ultimate Women’s Expo at the Los Angeles Convention, an expo described as the nation’s largest women’s expo.

-0-

The Great Pacific Air Show

Huntington Beach

pacificairshow.com

Described as the largest air show in the United States, THE GREAT PACIFIC AIRSHOW takes place above beautiful Huntington Beach. Among the performers, the United States

Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Team.

For show times and ticket information, take a the pacificairshow.com website.

-0-

Photo Ark: One Man’s Quest to Document the World’s Animals

Annenberg Space for Photography

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

213 403 3000

annenbergphotospace.org

This is THE PHOTO ARK produced by National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore. His incredible project to shoot studio-quality portraits of every species living in the world’s zoos and wildlife sanctuaries, including mammals, reptiles, birds, fish, amphibians, and even insects is on display at the Annenberg Space for Photography in Century City. His goal is to inspire people not only to care, but also to help protect animals from extinction before it’s too late. This exhibition is free.

-0-

Free!

Essentially Marilyn: The Exhibit

The Paley Center

465 North Beverly Drive

Beverly Hills

310 786 1000

http://www.paleycenter.org

The FREE exhibit is currently open to the public and extends through October 28. The exhibit includes 15 costumes worn by Marilyn Monroe, including her yellow and black sequined showgirl costume from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, her signature white chiffon over white satin ball gown from The Prince and the Showgirl, her patterned sequined dress from How to Marry a Millionaire and the “Subway Dress” from “The Seven Year Itch” that was created by Bill Travilla, who made most of Marilyn's costumes, for touring and exhibition purposes. It's made to the exact specifications of his original 1955 design for the film. Other highlights include Marilyn's heavily hand-annotated script from 1955’s “The Seven Year Itch,” which gives unique insight into her artistic process. For more information please visit paleycenter.org.

-0-

Preservation Alert!!!

Church of the Epiphany

One of L.A.’s Historic Treasures

Vote Now Through Friday October 26th to Win $150K Repair & Restoration Grant

http://voteyourmainstreet.org/los-angeles

One of L.A.'s historic treasures, the Church of the Epiphany has served its Lincoln Heights community for more than 125 years. Now it needs our help to win much-needed grant funds for repair and restoration. It's the only site in Southern California competing in the nationwide Partners in Preservation competition. Show your L.A. pride, and help Epiphany raise up to $150K, just by voting online every day through Oct. 26. Vote at

http://voteyourmainstreet.org/los-angeles

Learn more (including how to get daily voting reminders) at http://voteepiphany.org

-0-

Beverly Hills artshow

Beverly Gardens Park, along four blocks of Santa Monica Boulevard, from Rodeo Drive to Rexford Drive.

310 285-6830

http://www.beverlyhills.org/artshow

For more than 45 years, the City of Beverly Hills has hosted one of Southern California’s most successful art events. In 2016, the Art Fair Source Book listed the Beverly Hills Art Show in the Top 25 Ranking for fine art sales.

The Beverly Hills Art Show brings more than 40,000 art enthusiasts from all over Southern California and beyond to see and purchase the works of 250 outstanding local and national artists. You will see a large selection of paintings, watercolors, sculptures, photography, mixed media, ceramics, glass, jewelry, drawings and printmaking.

The event features artistic demonstrations, musical performances, children and family art projects, fine cuisine, popular food trucks and a beer and wine garden under the trees.

A special show feature called “Making Faces” will highlight artists’ works representing portrait-style artwork. Clovis Blackwell, who won First Place in Drawing and Printmaking, and Best of Show in the previous Art Show, will exhibit his works in the special feature category

The 2018 artSHOW sponsors and media partners include: Engel & Volkers, Odwalla, Blank Espresso, the LA Weekly, the Los Angeles Art Association, Fabrik Magazine, LA Art Party, Yelp, and the Beverly Hills Conference and Visitor’s Bureau. Food and Beverage support come from Stella Artois and Hint Water. The show’s charitable partner is Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, and its sister organization, Healing Art with Kids.

Convenient parking for the Art Show is located directly across from the show grounds. A map of the City’s public parking structures can be found at

http://www.beverlyhills.org/parking.

-0-

The Los Angeles Times THE TASTE

The Met

Costa Mesa

extras.latimes.com/taste

Join the Los Angeles Times at The MET in Costa Mesa for amazing food, wine, spirits and chef experiences, plus unique culinary pop-ups and collaborations. Dozens of hand-picked showcase our region's rich and diverse culinary scene by serving their best!

-0-

Pink Saves Free Mobile Mammogram Screenings at 9:30am

Citadel Outlets

http://www.pinksaves.com

In light of National Mammography Day on Friday, October 19, Citadel Outlets will have mobile mammogram trucks on-site to conduct free screenings. The trucks will be on-site starting on Friday, October 19 until Sunday, October 21 from 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. each day.

Registration will be available at http://www.pinksaves.com; however, walk-ups are welcome. Susan G. Komen representatives will be present to provide education, support and on-going services for all participants. A Supporter’s Lounge with TVs, snacks and beverages will be available for those waiting for loved ones to complete their mobile mammograms.

-0-

20th Anniversary Celebration

New Exhibitions! New Information! New Expansion!

Aquarium of the Pacific

Long Beach

aquariumofpacific.org

Join in on the 20th Anniversary celebration featuring special programs, events, exhibits and contests highlighting our fascinating history and bold future. Learn about and meet some of our original animals, such as Charlie the sea otter, Lou the turtle, and even a group of sea stars. And don’t miss some exciting new residents that have arrived just in time for the celebration.

-0-

Free!

The Broad Celebrates Its’ Third Anniversary!

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

213 232 6200

http://www.thebroad.org

The Broad Museum in downtown Los Angeles celebrates its third anniversary. The contemporary art museum has attracted more than 800-thousand visitors. With free general admission, striking architecture, and one of the world’s leading collections of postwar and contemporary art, The Broad continues to attract lines around the block.

To explore The Broad’s current round of free exhibits, check the website http://www.thebroad.org.

-0-

Carnival Encino

Our Lady of Grace Church & School

Encino

http://www.carnivalencino.com

CARNIVAL ENCINO is a community event at Our Lady of Grace Church & School in Encino. Enjoy carnival rides, games, food, a silent auction, and live entertainment all weekend. There’s a “Casino Night” Saturday and a “Haunted Maze” throughout the weekend.

-0-

Urban Wildlife Week & P-22 Festival

King Gillette Ranch

26800 Mullholland Highway

Calabasas

818 878 0866

http://www.urbanwildlifeweek.org

This is the beginning of URBAN WILDLIFE WEEK. A diverse team of environmental advocates, scientists and leaders will retrace celebrated Mountain Lion P-22’s historic 50-mile trek from the Santa Monica Mountains to his new home in Griffith Park.

This unique wildlife walk, led by the National Wildlife Federation’s California Regional Executive Director Beth Pratt, showcases how Los Angeles is demonstrating worldwide leadership in urban wildlife conservation and point out vital connections that are still needed for both wildlife and people along the way.

Pratt carries a life-size P-22 cutout and wear an actual mountain lion tracking collar. We can follow and participate in the events listed online at http://www.urbanwildlifeweek.org.

-0-

Barktober Fest

Adopt & Shop

4235 Sepulveda Boulevard

Culver City

http://www.adoptandshop.org

Adopt and Shop in Culver City is hosting its first BARKTOBER FEST. It’s a combination Oktoberfest and Halloween, where the public is invited to adopt one of the shops dogs and cats and then enjoy a day of Fall season fun. Details can be found at the http://www.adoptandshop.org website.

-0-

Free!

A.G. Geiger’s 3rd Annual Art Book Fair

1:00 pm - 7:00 pm

A.G. Geiger Fine Arts Books

502 Chung King Court

Los Angeles

aggeiger.com

Explore the galleries and space in Chung King Plaza (located in Chinatown) as it transforms itself into A.G. Geiger’s Art Book Fair! The event, which is free and open to the public, includes a series of publishers presenting their work, including Hat & Beard Press, RE Search Publications, Beyond Baroque and more. This year will include also included an expanded zine section.

In addition to the books, participants can enjoy watching an interview with V. Vale, preview clips from Stephen Seemayer’s new film along with a talk, and enjoy music from bands Kuwugatas, Vultures of Vinyl and .XOM.

-0-

Eastside Food Festival 2018

3:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Cost $54.00 to $105.00

Mack Sennett Studios

1215 Bates Avenue

Los Angeles

323 660 8466

macksennettstudios.net

Featuring over 35 vendors of food and drink, this year’s event is the largest it’s ever been, with features including emerging artists performing on the brand-new Echo Echo Music Stage, podcast recordings, comedy, raffles, and plenty more.

-0-

Underwood’s 21st Annual Fall Harvest Festival

3370 Sunset Valley Road

Moorpark

805 529 3690

Underwoodfamilyfarms.com

More Fall family fun is happening at the 21st Annual Fall Harvest Festival at Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark. Proceeds from the event benefit various Ventura County charity organizations.

-0-

Make it “FALL FESTIVAL“ Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-

