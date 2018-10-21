Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Saturday, October 20, 2018.
Taste of Soul Festival Takes Over Historic Crenshaw Boulevard
-
Huntington Park Celebrates at the Sabor De Mexico Lindo Festival
-
Ocean Institute’s Tall Ships Festival Sets Sail in Dana Point Harbor
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, August 25th, 2018
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, October 20th, 2018
-
Family Art Day at the Laguna Beach Festival of Arts
-
-
Sabor De Mexico Lindo Downtown Festival in Huntington Park
-
13th Annual Taste of Soul Preview With Danny Bakewell and Journalist Roland Martin
-
Big Bear Lake Celebrates Oktoberfest
-
Lucas Oil Off-Road Expo Heads to the Pomona Fairplex
-
20th Annual Wiggle Waggle Walk Held Near Rose Bowl
-
-
Red Carpet Preparations Underway for 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
-
California Cooking’s Jessica Holmes Makes Breakfast for the Weekend Team
-
International Printing Museum Hosts 10th Annual LA Printers Fair