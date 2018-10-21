Woman Killed in Pasadena Hit-and-Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police in Pasadena are seeking a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a woman along Fair Oaks Avenue on Sunday evening, officials said.

The deadly collision took place about 7:20 p.m. on Fair Oaks Avenue, just north of Claremont Street, Pasadena Police Department Lt. Max Dahlstein said.

The woman was crossing the street mid-block when she was struck by a northbound vehicle, the lieutenant said. The vehicle then fled the scene, continuing northbound on Fair Oaks Avenue.

Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene, he said. Authorities later said she was 27 years old, but she has not been identified.

Dahlstein said the involved vehicle was believed to be white SUV that sustained major front end damage.

Fair Oaks Avenue was expected to remain shut down for traffic past midnight, police said.

Anyone with information can reach Pasadena police at 626-744-4241. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-22-8477.