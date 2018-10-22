2.5 Million Pounds of Taquitos Recalled Amid Salmonella, Listeria Contamination Fears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ruiz Food Products, Inc. has recalled nearly 2.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry taquitos over concerns that an ingredient in the product may be contaminated with salmonella and listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday.

The issue is related to diced onions used in the Texas-based food company's beef and cheese taquitos, which were recalled by the supplier over salmonella and listeria fears, according to USDA's website.

Ruiz Food Products did not become aware of the problem until last Tuesday.

The nationwide recall affects products that were made between July 1 and Oct. 10 of this year, according to the website.

It impacts the 4 1/2-pound cardboard cases containing 24 count Go-Go Taquitos of the following three varieties: Beef taco and cheese taquitos with case code 86183; buffalo style cooked glazed chicken taquitos with case code 86006; and chipotle chicken wrapped in a battered flour tortilla with case code 86019.

Each has an establishment number of “17523A or P-17523A” and “45694 or P-45694” printed in the USDA mark of inspection.

There haven't been reports of any illnesses associated with consumption of the recalled taquitos, but anyone concerned about possible illness is urged contact their doctor.

Those who have purchased the recalled item should not eat them; instead, the item should be tossed or returned to the store where it was purchased.

Anyone with questions can call the Ruiz Food Products, Inc. Consumer Hotline at 1-800-772-6474.