Uber Driver in Critical Condition After Being Shot in Willowbrook; 2 Men Sought

Authorities are searching for two people who may be involved in a shooting that left an Uber driver in critical condition in the unincorporated Willowbrook area of South Los Angeles.

The incident was reported as a traffic accident just before midnight Sunday in the 2100 block of East El Segundo Boulevard, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Ruiz said.

Arriving California Highway Patrol officers checked on a man inside a crashed Toyota Prius and realized he had been shot at least once.

Investigators also determined that two people had exited from the back seat of the vehicle and fled eastbound on El Segundo Boulevard, a news release from the Sheriff's Department stated.

The victim, described only as a Hispanic man in his 20s, was shot by one or both of the passengers before driving a short distance and crashing his vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Department.

He was taken to a local hospital and listed in critical but stable condition, Ruiz said. It was unclear how many times he had been shot.

Authorities confirmed the victim was a driver for Uber, but have not determined if the suspected gunmen were paying customers at the time of the shooting.

It was unknown if the gunmen are gang members and no descriptions were available.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff's Department at 323-568-4800. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.