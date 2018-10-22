6 Facing 60 Felony Counts in Home-Invasion Robbery Series Spanning Rancho Palos Verdes to Palmdale

Five men and one woman were collectively charged Monday with 60 felony counts following an investigation into eight robberies and one burglary at homes across Los Angeles County over the past two years, prosecutors said.

The six defendants are also accused of conspiring to commit another two home-invasion robberies in the crime series that targeted residences in Rancho Palos Verdes, La Habra Heights, La Cañada Flintridge, Playa Del Rey and Palmdale, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The incidents they’re accused in took place between Feb. 9, 2017, and July 24, 2018. All told, the thieves were able to make off with more than $1 million in cash, jewelry and other property, the DA’s office said.

The defendants are:

• Kelyon Jahon Thomas, 45, charged with 38 felony counts including conspiracy to commit home invasion robbery, home invasion robbery, false imprisonment by violence, assault with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm

• Janalisa Bulan Estrada, 39, facing 27 felony counts including conspiracy to commit home invasion robbery, home invasion robbery, false imprisonment by violence, assault with a firearm

• Dennis Dean Coleman, 40, charged with 14 felony counts including conspiracy to commit home invasion robbery, home invasion robbery, false imprisonment by violence, assault with a firearm

• Carlos Cisneros, 33, facing 58 felony counts including conspiracy to commit home invasion robbery, home invasion robbery, false imprisonment by violence, assault with a firearm

• James Anthony Carmicle IV, 46, charged with 37 felony counts including conspiracy to commit home invasion robbery, home invasion robbery, false imprisonment by violence, assault with a firearm

• Richard Bill Morris, 38, facing one felony count of conspiracy to commit home invasion robbery

Police in Palos Verdes Estates said they began investigating the case March 2, after an armed invasion-style robbery was reported at a home in the 700 block of Via La Cuesta. When another incident occurred in the 1300 block of Via Coronel on July 8, evidence collected at the scene led detectives to believe both crimes were committed by the same suspects, officials said.

Further investigation led the department to identify five suspects in the case — all the defendants beside Morris — who were all believed to have ties to a South L.A. gang.

With assistance from Torrance police, the department sifted through hundreds of hours of surveillance footage and contacted nearby agencies about robberies in their areas, leading them to link the defendants to the incidents elsewhere in L.A. County.

Police served arrest and search warrants last Thursday, Oct. 18, resulting in the arrest of five suspects and seizure of evidence including two firearms, masks, gloves, handcuffs, zip ties, police scanners, walkie-talkies, jewelry, cash and other items believed to show gang affiliation.

It’s unclear when and under what circumstances Morris was arrested.

The defendants are facing allegations that the crimes were carried out in association with a street gang, that a handgun was used and that someone was armed with a gun during seven of the robberies, according to prosecutors.

Palos Verdes Estates police additionally allege that Estrada, Thomas, Coleman and Cisneros have prior convictions for robbery.

The defendants were being held on bail ranging from $1 million to $9 million. Possible maximum sentences in the case range from nine years to 196 years to life in state prison if they’re convicted as charged, the DA’s office said.

Palos Verdes Estates and Torrance police are continuing to investigate the crime series.