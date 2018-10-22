Family Identifies Woman Killed in Pasadena Hit-and-Run Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman who was killed in a Pasadena hit-and-run crash on Sunday has been identified by her family.

Jessica Torres, 27, was crossing Fair Oaks Avenue near Claremont Street about 7:20 p.m. Sunday when she was struck by a white SUV, Pasadena police said.

She was found with major injuries and eventually died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV drove away from the scene heading east on Washington Boulevard. Police believe the vehicle has major front end damage.

The victim's aunt, Rosalba Sanchez, said she was about to go to bed when she got a call from her cousin, Torres' father, alerting her of the crash.

"My gosh, it was so sad," she told KTLA, adding that her cousin is like a brother to her.

Torres' family told KTLA that the victim was working in education and had plans to return to school.

Sanchez urged the driver in the crash to come forward and face the consequences.

A makeshift memorial for Torres was set up near the crash site Monday.

Anyone with information about the crash can call the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241.

34.147785 -118.144516