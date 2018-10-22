Halloween Costumes for Kids of All Ages With Pottery Barn Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Cool Mom.Co’s Lizzy Mathis joined us live with the most adorable Halloween Costumes from Pottery Barn Kids for kids of all ages. The costumes are available at Pottery Barn Kids at The Grove in Los Angeles and online. A big thank you to Petite’NPretty for adding an extra special sparkle to the Fairy Costumes. Petite 'n Pretty is a new prestige beauty brand for kids, tweens and teens, that is on a mission to empower young people to express and embrace their individuality by providing products developed just for them. With a range of sparkling palettes, multi-purpose hair and body glitter, and shimmering glosses, the possibilities for self-expression are endless. For Halloween, they have a new limited edition Gen Glitter in R.I.Pretty for hair & body to add a spooky green sparkle with no sticky mess! For more info, you can visit their website.

For more info on Lizzy, you can visit her website.