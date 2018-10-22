Maryjane Puffer on the 4th Annual Tooth Fairy Convention at Dodger Stadium

Maryjane Puffer, executive director of the the L.A. Trust for Children’s Health, talks about the fourth annual Tooth Fairy Convention at the Dodger Stadium with KTLA’s 5 Live on Oct. 22, 2018. More info about the Nov. 17 event can be found on www.thelatrust.org.