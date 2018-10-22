Maryjane Puffer, executive director of the the L.A. Trust for Children’s Health, talks about the fourth annual Tooth Fairy Convention at the Dodger Stadium with KTLA’s 5 Live on Oct. 22, 2018. More info about the Nov. 17 event can be found on www.thelatrust.org.
Maryjane Puffer on the 4th Annual Tooth Fairy Convention at Dodger Stadium
-
Where to Watch Independence Day Fireworks in SoCal
-
Dodgers Beat Rockies 5-2 in Tiebreaker to Earn 6th Consecutive NL West Title
-
Public Gets 1st Chance to Provide Feedback on Boring Co. Plan to Build Tunnel to Dodger Stadium
-
Power Outage at Dodger Stadium Causes 20-Minute Delay in Match Against Padres
-
Elon Musk’s Boring Co. Is Planning to Build a Tunnel to Transport Fans to Dodger Stadium
-
-
Power Outage at Dodger Stadium Leaves Game in the Dark for 20 Minutes
-
Milwaukee Brewers Beat Dodgers 7-2 in Championship Series, Forcing Game 7
-
Angels Opt Out of Lease With Anaheim’s Angel Stadium
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, September 9th, 2018
-
Kenley Jansen Struggles in His Return to Mound as Dodgers Lose 5-3
-
-
Kershaw Available for Relief as Dodgers Take on Brewers in Game 7 of the NLCS
-
CHP Detains Speeding Pursuit Suspect in South L.A. Area
-
L.A. Dodgers Lose 14-0 to Houston Astros