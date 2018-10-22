Monday Marks Last Day to Register to Vote in California for 2018 Election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The hotly contested 2018 midterm election is just 15 days away and if you're not registered to vote in it, Monday marks the last opportunity to do so.

At stake on Election Day, which is Nov. 6: who will succeed Gov. Jerry Brown; California's U.S. Senate seat; all of the state's congressional seats; and 11 statewide propositions, among a slew of other local races and ballot measures.

Those who haven't registered, or need to re-register to vote, can do so here. Monday's registration deadline is 11:59 p.m. PT. (Eligible individuals who missed the deadline can still "conditionally" register through Election Day, though they won't be able to cast their ballot at their regular polling place or vote by mail.)

Not sure if you're registered to vote? You can check your status here.

Also, those who want to vote by mail but haven't applied for a ballot yet have until Oct. 30. All ballots needs to be postmarked by Nov. 6 and can also be dropped off at an assigned location through Election Day.

All the relevant voter information for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties can be found at the below links:

Los Angeles County

Orange County

Riverside County

San Bernardino County

Ventura County

KTLA's Kristina Bravo contributed to this story.