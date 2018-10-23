× 2 Men Used Large Rock to Break Into Kevin McCarthy’s Office in Bakersfield, Congressman Says in Social Media Posts

Two men threw a large rock through the window of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s office in Bakersfield and made off with equipment, the congressman wrote on social media Monday night.

McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) posted photos on his Facebook and Instagram accounts at 6 p.m. of the two men, who apparently were seen on security camera video. He said they threw a “boulder” through the window of his office at 4100 Empire Drive.

“Do you know these guys? They threw a boulder thru our office window and took office equipment,” McCarthy wrote on Facebook.

He also posted a photo of what appears to be a large rock surrounded by broken glass and lying on the floor of the office.

